Grand Ayatollah Abdullah Javadi Amoli pays tribute to Ayatollah Naeemabadi

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Abdullah Javadi Amoli has extended his condolences following the passing of Ayatollah Gholam Ali Naeemabadi, a prominent cleric and longtime public servant, describing him as a dedicated figure in service to the Islamic Republic.

In a statement issued Monday, Ayatollah Javadi Amoli honored the late Ayatollah Naeemabadi’s decades of contributions to the Islamic system, including his roles as a member of the Assembly of Experts and Friday Prayer Leader.

“We offer our condolences on the passing of the great scholar and esteemed cleric Ayatollah Gholam Ali Naeemabadi,” the message reads. “He had many years of service to the sacred Islamic system and was in the service of the Islamic nation throughout his life.”

Ayatollah Javadi Amoli prayed for divine mercy and reward for the deceased, asking God to grant patience and solace to his family and followers.

“May the Almighty God reward his noble efforts, grant patience to his survivors, and reunite him with the prophets and saints of God,” he said.

The message concluded with traditional prayers for forgiveness and peace.

Ayatollah Naeemabadi was known for his firm commitment to religious leadership and national service, representing the people of Tehran in the Assembly of Experts and serving for years as a religious guide and voice of unity.

