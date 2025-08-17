Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli: Pilgrimage to Imam Hussein’s Shrine should inspire moral renewal

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Abdullah Javadi Amoli emphasized the spiritual impact of visiting the shrine of Imam Hussein (AS), stating that such a pilgrimage should lead to a profound change in the pilgrim’s character and conduct.

In an article addressing the theme of “change in character and manner” after pilgrimage, the senior cleric explained: “A person who sets out with the intention of visiting the shrine, devotes his heart and mind to this journey, and surrounds the sacred shrine of Aba Abdullah Al-Hussein (AS), must know that the beloved is attentive to him, does not withdraw protection and guidance, and welcomes him as a dear guest.”

According to Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, this spiritual attention and love inspires the pilgrim to align with the values of Imam Hussein (AS) in temperament, behavior, actions, and even beliefs, while distancing himself from corruption and wrongdoing.

He stressed that such inner change and transformation is the expected outcome of a true pilgrimage to Karbala.

