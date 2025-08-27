Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli condolences demise of Hojatoleslam Bahrul Uloom

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Abdollah Javadi Amoli, a senior Shia authority, has offered his condolences following the demise of Hojatoleslam Hajj Sayyid Muhammad Ali Bahrul Uloom, a distinguished professor of the Najaf Seminary.

In his condolence message, Ayatollah Javadi Amoli described the late Bahrul Uloom as a “great scholar of Islam and Muslims” whose passing has caused “deep sorrow and grief.”

“The bitter tragedy of the passing of the eminent scholar of the seminary, His Eminence Hojatoleslam Hajj Sayyid Muhammad Ali Bahrul Uloom, the professor of the Najaf Seminary, has brought about profound sorrow,” the message read.

The Grand Ayatollah expressed hope that the late scholar would be reunited with the noble family of Bahrul Uloom and gathered alongside the Ahlul Bayt (peace be upon them).

“I offer my condolences to the glorious seminary of Najaf and to the honorable family of Bahrul Uloom,” he said, adding that the Almighty may grant patience and reward to his survivors.

Ayatollah Javadi Amoli also prayed for the endurance and strength of the seminary of Najaf “until the reappearance of its true owner.”

