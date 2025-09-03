Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli: Shia thought seeks reform of global system

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Abdullah Javadi Amoli underlined the global mission of Shia thought, stressing that its responsibility lies in preparing the world for transformation and reform.

In an article published in Farazi’s commentary on the pilgrimage of the Greater Community under the title “The Mission of the Shia in Creating Global Readiness”, the senior cleric emphasized that Shia thought, rooted in the belief in Mahdism and the advent of the promised savior, is tasked with promoting this divine idea worldwide.

He noted that the rapid development of communication technology and the growing global search for justice have provided unprecedented opportunities for the transmission of this life-giving message. “The Shia community, relying on its authentic ideology, can today play a decisive role in changing global conditions and preparing the ground for the appearance of the promised reformer, Imam Mahdi (AS),” he wrote.

According to Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, fulfilling this mission requires the effective presence of Shia Muslims in intellectual, cultural, political, and even defense arenas. He underlined that Shia thinkers and elites must lead the way in presenting Mahdist thought as the most comprehensive model of a just world system.

He added that the conditions of today’s world show more readiness than ever for the influence of the Shia belief in a universal government of justice. If introduced properly, he argued, this ideal can transcend artificial borders and attract the attention of truth-seekers across the globe.

“The remarkable growth of communication technologies alongside the globalization of ideas and concerns has created a fertile ground for theoretical competition among schools of thought. In such a context, the Shia mission of reforming the global system is both a heavy responsibility and a unique opportunity,” the article stressed.

The article was published in The Literature of the Destruction of the Closely-Known, Vol. 10, pp. 202–205.

