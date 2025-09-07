Mahdiism must guide Global Islamic governance, Says Iranian cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Iranian cleric has said that Mahdiism should be viewed as the foundation for global Islamic governance, contrasting it with secular models.

Hojat-ol-Islam Meysam Amroudi, a cultural adviser to Iran’s foreign minister, made the remarks during a scholarly meeting on governance and foreign policy held at the Islamic Sciences and Culture Academy in Qom. He is also a seminary and university lecturer.

Amroudi argued that while ideas of a messianic savior exist in many civilizations, only in Islam does it serve as the central basis of governance.

Referring to a narration from Imam Ja’far al-Sadiq, he said: “The complete emergence of Islam will occur when his descendant, the Qa’im, rises, and then we will witness the fulfillment of the verse that ‘the earth will be inherited by My righteous servants.’ Therefore, the revolution of the Mahdi will certainly be a global governance and should not be seen as limited or small.”

He stressed that Islam differs fundamentally from secularism, warning that sometimes Muslims declare opposition to secular thought but act in ways that mirror it. “Islam has an active presence not only in economics but in all areas of life,” Amroudi said. “It cannot be reduced to a set of limited recommendations or historic treaties.”

The cleric rejected comparisons between Islamic political theory and modern governance models developed by figures such as Henri Fayol and Max Weber. “Human theories are based on limited reason and become outdated as science advances,” he said. “But Islam is founded on revelation — eternal and everlasting — and the more science progresses, the more its truths are revealed.”

Amroudi described Islamic governance as comprehensive and capable of addressing humanity’s needs.

He called for careful design of its framework for the international arena. “The most important and difficult step is selecting content,” he noted, citing the vast range of Islamic teachings, narrations, and traditions that must be organized.

He also underlined the need for a unified global discourse rooted in Mahdiism. “In the prayers, it is said: greetings to the promised Mahdi who will establish the ‘one word,’” Amroudi stated. “His first act at the time of appearance will be to unite and remove divisions — the very divisions that Satan fosters among Muslims.”

