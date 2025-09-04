Art and Media Serving Arbaeen; Closing Ceremony of Second International “We Are the Children of Hussain (AS)” Event Held in Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency: The closing ceremony of the second edition of the international media event “We Are the Children of Hussain (AS)” took place at the Yaavaran Hazrat Mahdi (AJ) Complex in Qom, with the participation of artists, photographers, and media activists from nine countries.

The event emphasized leveraging the teachings of Imam Hussain (A.S) for lifestyle guidance, the importance of resistance, social unity, and the role of media in globally representing Arbaeen.

Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the World AhlulBayt Assembly, expressed his appreciation for the participants’ presence and stated that introducing the character of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his ethical and managerial dimensions is a necessity in today’s era.

He added that familiarizing the world with justice and dignity from the perspective of the Prophet (PBUH) lays the groundwork for achieving justice and dignity globally.

Referring to the connection between the Prophet’s mission, Ghadir, Karbala, and the Mahdism movement, Ayatollah Ramazani noted that Arbaeen is one of the most important opportunities for collective growth and readiness for the appearance of the Mahdi. He emphasized that the realization of justice is part of divine will.

The Secretary-General stressed that media and art are vital tools for fulfilling social and religious duties.

Citing the works of the late artist Farshchian, he noted that the Supreme Leader once said he cries whenever he sees Farshchian’s artworks, highlighting art’s capacity to convey love and knowledge.

Ayatollah Ramazani described resistance as a natural reaction against oppression and tyranny, acknowledging its physical and financial costs but warning that the cost of surrender is far greater, leading to the destruction of a nation’s identity. He said Arbaeen should serve as a means to correctly interpret resistance against adversities.

Hojjatul Islam Seyyed Abdolfattah Navab, the Supreme Leader’s representative in Hajj and Pilgrimage Affairs, also spoke at the ceremony, emphasizing the continuous relevance of Imam Hussein’s teachings throughout history.

He described the Arbaeen pilgrimage as an unparalleled experience, unlike other long and difficult pilgrimages, because it combines spirituality with service to others and fosters social spirit.

Navab referred to the Leader’s “Second Step” statement, noting that one key recommendation is lifestyle, and Imam Hussein’s guidance offers valuable instructions on self-improvement, gratitude, forgiveness, proper use of power, and social cohesion.

He stressed that implementing these teachings can address today’s societal needs.

Hassan Sadrayi Aref, the event’s coordinator, highlighted the importance of utilizing media to break the Arbaeen media boycott and stated that the best way to counter this is by leveraging media frameworks and artificial intelligence.

He also mentioned that the event’s disciplines were selected with this vision in mind and expressed readiness to hold the third edition with broader cultural and international collaboration.

Hamid Asghari, the event’s media secretary, announced a significant growth in submitted works, reporting that 2,500 entries from nine countries were received this year, a three-and-a-half-fold increase from last year, with the highest number of submissions after Iran coming from Iraq.

Mohammad Akhlaqi, head of the judging committee, read the judges’ statement, and awards were presented in categories including video, artificial intelligence, photography, and a special section.

Additionally, Arbaeen activists from various countries were honored, and a photo book featuring selected participant works was unveiled. The ceremony also included a raffle for three travel grants to the holy city of Mashhad.

Special guests at the event included Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Al-Hassoun, head of the Center for Theological Research affiliated with Ayatollah Sistani’s office; Seyyed Mohammad Hajjar Hosseini, Director General of Communications and International Relations of Qom Municipality; Ayatollah Ramazani; Hojjatoleslam Takyei, Head of the I'tikaf Headquarters; Hojjatoleslam Ahmadi Qomi, Deputy of International Affairs at the Headquarters for the Reconstruction of Holy Shrines; and Hojjatoleslam Rezaei, an official at the Al-Mustafa International University.

The event aimed to strengthen the storytelling of Arbaeen, raise the quality of media works, and expand international participation.