Qom holy sites host mourning ceremonies marking Hazrat Zahra martyrdom anniversary

AhlulBayt News Agency: Marking the mourning days for the martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), mourning rituals are held at the holy mausoleum of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) and Jamkaran Mosque in Qom.

The mourning rituals at Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) holy shrine will be held after the Isha prayer for six nights starting from Sunday.

Hojat-ol-Islam Mohammad Hossein Raji will deliver speeches, and elegists including Abbas Heydarzadeh, Ali Mahdavinejad, Seyed Mohsen Banifatemi, Mohammad Javad Ahmadi, Seyed Mustafa Mirdamad, Alireza Akhbari, and Mojtaba Fayyazi will recite elegies.

Another ceremony will also be held on the same occasion starting on Sunday for four days after the evening congregational prayer, in which Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Hossein Aghamiri will deliver speeches.

Meanwhile, mourning ceremonies marking the sad occasion have already begun at Jamkaran Mosque and will continue until Monday.

This spiritual gathering will welcome all pilgrims and devotees of the Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS).

Shia Muslims and others in different parts of the world hold rituals every year in the middle of the month of Jumada al-Awwal in the lunar Hijri calendar to mourn the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (SA), the beloved daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

