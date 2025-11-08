Custodian of Hazrat Masoumeh holy shrine honors Dariush Arjmand with Fatemi Medal

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dariush Arjmand, a committed and revolutionary actor of the country, was honored in a meeting with Ayatollah Sayyed Mohammad Saeedi, the Custodian of the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (S.a.), by receiving the Fatemi Medal and agreeing to be an honorary servant of Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh (s.a.).

According to the news website of the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh (s.a.) coinciding with the anniversary of the martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (s.a.), Dariush Arjmand, a committed and revolutionary actor of the country, along with a group of artists, visited the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh (s.a.) and met and talked with Ayatollah Saeedi, the Custodian of the Holy Shrine.

In this meeting, Ayatollah Saeedi, in honor of the artist’s valuable efforts in upholding religious and revolutionary values, awarded him the Fatemi Medal of the Hazrat Masoumeh (s.a.) Holy Shrine and also agreed to be an honorary servant of Hazrat Masoumeh (s.a.).