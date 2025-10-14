Grand Ayatollah Modarresi calls for educational transformation in Qom Seminary to meet global challenges

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Modarresi, a prominent Iraqi scholar, has urged a transformation in the educational methods of Islamic seminaries to keep pace with global developments.

During his visit to the holy city of Qom, where he paid tribute at the shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh (PBUH) and toured several academic institutions, including the World Forum for Shia Studies, Ayatollah Modarresi praised the seminary’s growing role in guiding the Islamic world.

He likened the Qom Seminary to a locomotive driving the growth and excellence of the Islamic Ummah, emphasizing that it must continuously strengthen its intellectual and spiritual capacity to fulfill its mission.

The cleric highlighted the need to integrate modern tools such as online education, digital platforms, and new teaching technologies to engage the younger generation with Quranic and cognitive programs. He also underlined the importance of teaching foreign languages, particularly Arabic, to deepen understanding of global Shia communities and enhance international communication.

Referring to his experiences across Muslim and non-Muslim countries, Ayatollah Modarresi called for structural reforms in seminary education and reaffirmed the urgency of Islamic unity amid today’s sensitive political and security conditions.

