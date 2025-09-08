Ayatollah Modarresi urges strategic readiness to confront enemies of Islamic Ummah

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Seyyed Muhammad Taqi Modarresi, a senior Iraqi cleric, stressed the necessity of comprehensive preparation to face the enemies of the Islamic Ummah, warning against negligence before the outbreak of war or crises.

Delivering his weekly ethics lecture at the Karbala Seminary, Ayatollah Modarresi described awareness of the times and support for the oppressed as key attributes of true scholars. He cautioned that arrogant powers have looted the wealth, resources, and decision-making of Muslim nations, and therefore, readiness—whether ideological, cultural, or practical—must begin well in advance.

Citing a verse from the Holy Quran, he underlined that the lack of preparation reflects weakness and divine disapproval. He further condemned the crimes of the Zionist regime against civilians, calling them evidence of its “barbaric and racist nature.”

Ayatollah Modarresi concluded that the foremost tool of resistance is enjoining good and forbidding evil, stressing that its methods must evolve in line with modern communication and contemporary circumstances.

