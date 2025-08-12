Ayatollah Modarresi urges Islamic unity to counter ‘divisive conspiracies’

AhlulBayt News Agency: Prominent Iraqi Shia scholar Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Taqi Modarresi has called for greater unity across the Islamic world, warning that divisions among Muslims are being deliberately fueled by external powers.

In a meeting with a delegation of Iranian Sunni scholars, Ayatollah Modarresi said coordination and common ground are essential for what he described as “lasting Islamic unity” in the face of sedition.

“The enemies are trying to weaken the unity of Muslims with careful planning and divert them from the path of building an Islamic civilization,” he said.

The cleric blamed Islam adversaries for exploiting the resources of Muslim-majority nations and using their influence to perpetuate oppression and tyranny.

Quoting a well-known saying of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) likening Muslims to parts of a single body, Ayatollah Modarresi urged solidarity with “oppressed brothers” in the Islamic world.

“No excuse is acceptable for failing to help our oppressed brothers,” he said. “We are obliged to repel the aggressors and thwart their plots by taking practical action.”

