Over 1,100 non-Muslim tourists visit Hazrat Masoumeh shrine in Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency: More than 1,100 non-Muslim tourists from 56 countries visited the holy shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh (PBUH) in Qom during the first half of the year, with the largest number arriving from the United States.

According to the International Office of the Holy Shrine, visitors from China, Turkey, Spain, the United Kingdom, Poland, Russia, Germany, and Thailand also ranked among the top groups of foreign tourists. They toured the shrine as part of broader visits to Qom’s religious, cultural, and historical landmarks.

During the same period, over 6,500 Muslim pilgrims from 30 countries—including Iraq, Pakistan, Nigeria, India, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Kuwait, and the United States—received pilgrimage services at the shrine.

Officials say the growing number of international visitors highlights Qom’s global status as one of the foremost religious and scholarly centers of the Islamic world. Many pilgrims also take part in the shrine’s educational and cultural programs aimed at introducing the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT) to a wider international audience.

The increase in foreign visitors this year has been attributed to improved infrastructure, expanded international services, and enhanced cultural outreach at the holy site.

