Life returns to Lebanese border town of Mais al-Jabal with reopening of temporary schools

AhlulBayt News Agency: The new school year began yesterday in the temporary school complex in the border town of Mais al-Jabal in southern Lebanon, an educational complex established to replace school buildings destroyed by Israeli attacks last year.

After two years of distance education due to forced displacement, 350 students from pre-school to high school, as well as technical and vocational education, resumed their studies in prefabricated classrooms in the temporary complex. These classrooms were provided with financial assistance from the al-Saadi tribe in Iraq, and the South Lebanon Council, the Mais al-Jabal Municipality, and the Union of Municipalities of Jabal Amel undertook the preparation and construction of the necessary infrastructure.

Notably, the number of students has increased by 20 percent compared to before the Israeli invasion. Maryam al-Ammar, the principal of the primary school, attributed the increase to the transfer of many students from private schools to public schools.

Habib Qabalan, mayor of Mais al-Jabal town, also emphasized that the reopening of schools and vocational centers has led many families, even those whose homes were destroyed, to return to the village and settle in rented houses.

