Sheikh Naim Qassem condoles martyrdom of Yemen's chief of staff

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem has sent a cable of condolence and congratulation to the Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement on the martyrdom of the Chief of the General Staff, Major General Muhammad Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari.

We received with great sorrow and sadness the news of the martyrdom of the mujahid commander, Major General Muhammad Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari, Chief of the General Staff, who was martyred on the path to Jerusalem with a group of his companions, as a result of a cowardly targeting carried out by the Zionist enemy, Sheikh Qassem wrote.

“We extend our sincerest condolences and congratulations to you, the Yemeni mujahid leadership, the brave Yemeni armed forces, the noble Yemeni people, and the family of the martyr and his companions. We ask God Almighty to grant him mercy and raise his status.”

The great mujahid commander al-Ghamari has achieved the highest honor with his martyrdom, after a journey filled with sacrifices, and after leading the Yemeni armed forces with bravery in support of Gaza and its people against Zionist-American atrocities, shattering the pride of American forces in the Red Sea, and tormenting the Zionists with his decisive strikes, the cable added.

The martyrdom of pure leaders is a pride and honor for the nation, as their sacred blood has mixed, from Yemen to Lebanon, Iraq, and Iran, with the blood of Palestinians, in the cause of the most sacred issue and against the most powerful tyrants on earth, Sheikh Qassem affirmed.

Hezbollah Secretary General also congratulated Sayyed Houthi on the appointment of Major General Yousuf Hassan al-Madani as Chief of the General Staff, and wished him success and guidance on this mujahid path that the martyr al-Ghamari followed.

“We are confident that this pure blood will bear fruit, God willing, with a blessed victory and honor for the nation, and that this path will continue with the determination of courageous leaders and a loyal people who carry the banner of defending the entire nation and its causes” Sheikh Qassem concluded.

The Yemeni Armed Forces had announced the martyrdom of Major General Al-Ghamari, who was killed along with some of his companions and his 13-year-old son, Hussein, describing his martyrdom as a great loss, stating that he died while performing his duty and fulfilling his faith commitment.

In turn, Sayyed Al-Houthi paid tribute to the martyr al-Ghamari, who was martyred in support of Gaza. He emphasized that the blood of Yemeni martyrs confirms the sincerity of their participation in the sacred jihad.

