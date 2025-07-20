Hezbollah Secretary-General warns of U.S.-Israeli plot to undermine Lebanon, disarm resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem has cautioned against a joint agenda by the United States and Israel aimed at weakening Lebanon and dismantling its resistance movement. His remarks were delivered during a ceremony held Saturday in honor of martyred Hezbollah commander Ali Karaki.

According to IRNA, Sheikh Qassem stated that the recent ceasefire agreement strongly favors Lebanon and its resistance front, prompting U.S. and Israeli efforts to alter its terms. He claimed that Washington is pushing for a revised accord that would absolve Israel of past violations, with its central aim being the disarmament of Hezbollah in order to secure Israeli interests.

He asserted that the United States is not only coordinating the current conflict with Israel but is also attempting to expand it across the region.

According to Sheikh Naim Qassem, Israel seeks to dominate and strike at various areas under the pretext of security, while Hezbollah continues to hold its ground with steadfastness and growing military capabilities.

He identified three major threats to Lebanon's sovereignty: ongoing Israeli occupation in the south, the presence of Daesh elements near the eastern border, and overarching American interference which he said seeks to impose trusteeship over Lebanon and erode its independence.

Sheikh Naim Qassem further warned against plans to partition Lebanon between Israel and Syria, stoke sectarian divisions, and tether the country to regional powers — describing such ambitions as highly dangerous and destabilizing.

