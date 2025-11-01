Sheikh Naim Qassem: USA doesn’t even denounce Israeli aggression on Lebanon, Hezbollah will never relinquish power

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem maintained that every inch of Lebanon is part of the entire homeland, adding that the landowner is the one who holds the future.

“Whoever resists regains the land, and whoever bargains over it loses it.”

In a televised address via Al-Manar during the inauguration of “Ardi” (My Land) Exhibition for Lebanese tradition food in Beirut’s Dahieh, Sheikh Qassem said that the market is an innovative and productive idea, thanking Jihad Al-Binaa Foundation, which worked diligently to make it a reality.

“The participants in the market are the people of the land — those who returned to South Lebanon and those steadfast today on the frontlines reaping the fruits of the land.”

“The olive pickers on the border frontlines are the true sovereigns who cling to their land in a unified and interconnected country called Lebanon,” his eminence added.

Sheikh Qassem said, “The land is a blessing, and we must be its protectors; preserving and reviving it is a duty. The agricultural and industrial jihad launched by His Eminence Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah aims to resist external pressures and rely on our own resources.”

“Jihad Al-Binaa Foundation carries out numerous efforts that serve the farmers, while unfortunately, the state remains absent from caring for both the agricultural and industrial sectors. There is a need to find proper marketing methods to reduce the intermediaries between the farmer and the buyer.”

Sheikh Qassem wondered how only 0.45% of the state budget in Lebanon is devoted for the agricultural sector, calling on the government to support the two productive sectors of industry and agriculture.

Politically

The United States of America claims to be acting in Lebanon to solve problems, but it is not an honest mediator; rather, it is the sponsor of aggression and its expansion, Sheikh Qassem said.

Hezbollah Leader indicated that the Israeli attacks increase each time an American envoy’s visit is announced, amid ongoing pressures.

He pointed out that American statements often include justification for ‘Israel’ and portray it as a state that does its best, while Lebanon is held responsible and pressured to surrender its ability, freedom, and independence to give ‘Israel’ everything it wants.

“What is the United States’ position on 5,000 acts of aggression against Lebanon? On the contrary, it always justifies these violations.”

Sheikh Qassem affirmed that when President Aoun called for confronting the attacks, an American official claimed that the army was assisting the Resistance, asking, “Has defending the country become a crime?”

“What is America’s stance on the Israeli killing of civilians, the destruction of facilities, the crime in the town of Blida, and the assassination of the martyr Salameh?”

Sheikh Qassem affirmed that the aggression against the town of Blida is a blatant attack and has no justification. He emphasized that Israeli aggression against Lebanon is part of a campaign targeting civilians, their livelihoods, and their right to return to their towns.

America has given Lebanon nothing, his eminence stressed.

Sheikh Qassem affirmed, ” Intimidation will not change our positions; we will never accept surrender or forced commitments. Our bond with our land is stronger than their military power, no matter how great it may be.”

Sheikh Qassem also questioned America’s stance on the killing of Lebanese civilians, the destruction of agricultural facilities, and the incursions into some areas, especially the major crime in the town of Blida, where a martyr was assassinated while inside an official institution.

He considered these aggression a violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and national dignity. Sheikh Qassem stressed that threats and pressure will not change the stance of those supporting the resistance and steadfastness, rejecting surrender and defeat.

He explained that the Lebanese people’s connection to their land is stronger than the enemy’s military power, no matter how strong it is. “The sacrifices made are a trust in everyone’s hands and form a bridge to the future of generations.”

“‘Israel’ can kill, but it cannot prevent the life of dignity in us. ‘Israel’ can occupy, but it cannot continue its occupation. ‘Israel’ can bomb here and there, but it cannot remove the love of the land and the attachment to it and the desire for independence from our hearts and our lives.”

“To our partners in the homeland, we say: when you support Lebanese people in other regions, you are supporting Lebanon,” Sheikh Qassem said, “We do not ask for your support; we only ask that you do not stab us in the back.”

Sheikh Naim Qassem emphasized that the Lebanese government is primarily responsible for achieving national sovereignty by expelling the Israeli enemy, liberating the land, reconstruction, and freeing prisoners. He stressed that achieving these goals will open the doors to stability, prosperity, and solving problems in Lebanon easily and smoothly.

Sheikh Qassem explained that understanding among the Lebanese is possible and easy, but they do not accept taking orders from any foreign party, and they refuse to have Lebanon shaped in others’ images.

He considered that following up on Israeli aggression and violations against Lebanese sovereignty is the responsibility of the state.

Sheikh Qassem praised the stance of President Jospeh Aoun in giving orders to the army to respond to Israeli incursions, affirming that such stances from the three presidents, ministers, and state officials form a basis that can be built upon.

“The government is responsible for expelling the enemy, protecting sovereignty, and stopping violations — and the President’s stance on this matter is a responsible one. The positions of the three presidents and several officials are constructive, and our stance is unified; let us strengthen our unity.”

Sheikh Qassem called on the government to develop a plan that enables the army to confront the Israeli aggression, adding that Lebanon faces a real danger due to American savagery and Israeli expansionism.

“The essence of patriotism lies in sovereignty, independence, and freedom. The goal of the Resistance is to protect the land and liberate the nation. Everyone in Lebanon bears responsibility in confronting the occupation according to their role and duty.”

Justifying Israeli aggression serves the enemy; some must stop offering such excuses and pretexts, his eminence maintained.

“Let Israel implement the agreement that Lebanon has already implemented. Any new agreement aiming to neutralize resistance or open a new door to aggression will be rejected — we will not accept stripping Lebanon of its strength.”

It is worth noting that this year’s version of the exhibition takes place after a major Israeli aggression on Lebanon in the fall of 2024, which targeted the southern suburb of Beirut, the south, and the Bekaa, and destroyed many civilian facilities, including the Sayyid al-Shuhada complex, which hosts the exhibition’s events.

......................

End/ 257