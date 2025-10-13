Hezbollah Secretary General: Resistance a moral, cultural choice

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem addressed Al-Mahdi Scouts on Sunday, saying they are the bright future, and stressing that the resistance is a moral and cultural choice.

Addressing “Sayyed Generations” ceremony at Beirut’s Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium, where more than 74,000 scouts gathered in tribute of late Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, he emphasized, "You gather in one of the purest scenes. Al-Mahdi Scouts is the light of guidance for youth towards the highest educational model.”

Qassem said that despite all hardships, there is still hope of better future, hailing Al-Mahdi scouts for being firm on resistance path, Al-Manar reported.

“We mean by resistance here the educational, cultural, moral and political ideals. The resistance is the spiritual discipline, fight against the enemy, [having] faith, determination, steadfastness, dignity and independence.”

“We see in you the light, the hope, the sacrifices, serving the society and growth of the youth on basis of integrity,” the Hezbollah leader addressed Al-Mahdi Scouts.

Sheikh Qassem concluded his address by an advice to the scouters, "To have sincere faith in God, to be dutiful with your parents, to pursue religious and academic studies, and to be among the soldiers of Imam Mahdi (AS)."

....................

End/ 257