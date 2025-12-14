Sheikh Naim Qassem: Hezbollah will never be disarmed, surrender spells end of Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Naim Qassem added that Hezbollah’s stance represents “the most honorable national stance,” one that requires no validation from figures “with records steeped in crime, sedition, or corruption.” He underscored the resistance’s record, noting that it has liberated occupied land, demonstrated steadfastness, deterred the enemy, and thwarted an invasion of Lebanon during the First Battle of Determination.

Sheikh Naim Qassem warned of existential consequences if Lebanon submits. “If we are killed, our blood will sprout. If Lebanon surrenders, its history is erased, and its future disappears. Under Israel, neither Muslims nor Christians have a place in Lebanon.”

His Eminence criticized attempts to weaken the resistance while keeping the Lebanese army minimally armed. “The project is extremely dangerous. They want to weaken the resistance while leaving the army only symbolic strength, leaving Lebanon powerless.”

Sheikh Naim Qassem also criticized government concessions in negotiations. “Have you not heard the US ambassador say that talks are one matter and ongoing aggression is another? This logic is clear: negotiations are independent, which means aggression continues. What then is the purpose of these talks?”

He urged the Lebanese state to reconsider its approach. “Implement the agreement first, then discuss defense strategy. Do not ask us not to defend ourselves while the state fails to protect its citizens. Secure sovereignty and protection, and then we will place everything on the table for strategic dialogue.”

Sheikh Qassem condemned the notion that exclusive state control of weapons would strengthen Lebanon. “The demand for exclusive arms in its current form is an American-Israeli agenda. Under their logic, it would destroy Lebanon’s strength.”

His Eminence identified the state’s real challenges as “sanctions and rampant corruption,” noting that these pressures, originating from US policy since 2019, aim to destabilize Lebanon and prevent autonomous action.

Additionally, His Eminence criticized some Lebanese officials advocating the US-Israeli arms agenda, describing them as “agents of sedition and corruption” unfit to speak on national defense. “The Israeli enemy threatens. Their only solution is surrender, which would place Lebanon under direct Israeli control. With surrender, Lebanon ceases to exist, just as Syria’s situation warns us. Do not be fooled: surrender leads to Lebanon’s end.”

Sheikh Qassem addressed threats against Lebanon directly: “If they threaten us, should we submit and sit silently? Do we remain passive? No. We defend, persevere, and stand firm. Surrender leaves nothing; resistance opens the path to possibilities.”

Sheikh Qassem recalled that the Israeli enemy aimed to eliminate Hezbollah through assassination and military strikes. “The enemy sought to destroy Hezbollah entirely, but in the First Battle of Determination, we prevented them from achieving this goal.”

His Eminence added that the Zionist army’s gains in Lebanon are eroding. “It has not succeeded in its objectives. The presence of the resistance ensures life. With our unity and steadfastness, war may be avoided. Israel’s local agents encourage it, but even if war occurs, it will not achieve its goals.”

In addition, His Eminence underscored US influence over Israeli military decisions: “If America acts in its own interests in Lebanon, it will seek a solution. If it prioritizes Israel over Lebanon, then Lebanon has no future. Israel does not go to war without US approval.”

“Following the ceasefire agreement, Lebanon has entered a new stage requiring different responsibilities. The state is now responsible for sovereignty, protecting Lebanon, expelling occupation, and deploying the army. The resistance has fulfilled its part in implementing the agreement and assisting the Lebanese state,” His Eminence highlighted.

Sheikh Qassem also warned against returning to pre-agreement frameworks. “Any argument based on the period before the ceasefire has no value. We must judge the new phase. Lebanon is implementing its side fully, while the Israeli enemy has not taken any steps to comply.”

His Eminence viewed ongoing Israeli actions as a continuation of aggression, posing dangers to both Lebanon and the resistance.

Sheikh Qassem emphasized that while the resistance remains committed to sacrifice and continuity, preventing aggression is the responsibility of the state and the army, not Hezbollah alone.

“Deterrence, which stops aggression and protects against enemy actions, is a state and army function. The resistance will not accept any framework that leads to surrender.”

Sheikh Qassem further emphasized that the role of the resistance is to support the state and the army, to liberate occupied land, and to confront the enemy when the state or the army is unable to do so. He stressed that the resistance’s mission is “to provide support, prevent the enemy from consolidating its presence, and contribute to liberation,” while affirming that the protection of Lebanon “is fundamentally the responsibility of the political authority, not the resistance at the outset.”

“If the army is unable to provide protection, do we then demand that its weapons be taken away? No. If it is unable to protect, we demand that its arsenal be strengthened. If the resistance has not achieved protection and the Israeli enemy advances, do we call for stripping it of its strength? Or do we make use of that strength to support the army and the state in confronting the occupier?”

Sheikh Qassem affirmed that the resistance is prepared for the highest level of cooperation with the Lebanese Army, noting that it has already assisted in extending state authority and remains open to a national defense strategy that harnesses Lebanon’s full strength, including that of the resistance.

“Will not accept any framework that leads to surrender to the Israeli entity or to American tyranny.”

Sheikh Naim Qassem highlighted the central role of women in Hezbollah and the resistance, praising their contributions to the struggle, society, and the upbringing of future generations. Speaking at Hezbollah’s Fatimi gathering organized by the Women’s Work Unit, he described Lady Fatimah (peace be upon her) as the model for women worldwide and the guiding inspiration for the movement.

“Women in our society—daughters, mothers, wives, and grandmothers—are banners of honor, ethics, resistance, and patriotism. You are partners in shaping Lebanon’s future and nurturing the next generations. Your role in the resistance and in family life sustains the sacrifices of martyrs and the wounded.”

His Eminence stressed that women must remain active in all spheres, uphold faith and moral integrity, and lead by example, with the hijab as a symbol of piety and steadfastness. Sheikh Qassem concluded by reaffirming the importance of women’s continued engagement in building Lebanon’s future within the framework of Hezbollah and the resistance.

.....................

End/ 257