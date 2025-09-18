‘Criminal, occupying Israeli regime’ will fall: Sheikh Naim Qassim

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem says the Israeli regime, which is built on occupation, injustice, and crimes, will ultimately fall, pledging that the resistance will continue to confront it until liberation.

Sheikh Qassem made the remarks on Wednesday in a televised address on the first anniversary of the "pager explosions" by the Israeli regime in Lebanon that left over 40 people dead and thousands of others injured.

Offering prayers for those who were wounded in the blasts, he stressed, “they stand as pioneers of insight, as the key to hope, and the very embodiment of eternal life in obedience to God.”

“You are healing from your wounds and rising above them – and that, in itself, is the greatest victory. You, the wounded, have faced trial and tribulation, and you have triumphed over them,” the Hezbollah leader underscored.

Referring to Israeli plots and conspiracies, Sheikh Qassem warned that “the enemy sought to strip you [wounded] of your strength and remove you from the battlefield, but today you re-enter it with greater power and renewed vitality.”

He called on the resistance fighters to continue the path of Martyred Hezbollah leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, because “the resistance will turn victorious and Israel, which is built on occupation, injustice, and crimes, will fall.”

Addressing the injured, he called on them to remain committed to the messages of the Prophet of Islam and his family, the guidance from the Leaders of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and the path of the martyrs.

"I send my greetings to the wounded, the wounded wireless operators, and all the wounded who stepped on this great path. Victory is with you,” Sheikh Qassem said.

On September 17 and 18 of 2024, thousands of pagers and hundreds of walkie-talkies exploded simultaneously across Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took responsibility for the terrorist operation.