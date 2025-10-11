Sheikh Naim Qassem: Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah raised generation of resistance to defend Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem has hailed the legacy of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, describing him as “an inspiring and courageous leader” who raised a generation committed to jihad, sacrifice, and the liberation of Palestine.

In a message to the “Unity and Perseverance” Itikaf Conference held in the holy city of Mashhad, Sheikh Qassem said Martyr Nasrallah embodied steadfast faith, Islamic unity, and devotion to the struggle against the Zionist regime — “an enemy whose danger extends beyond Palestine to Lebanon and the entire Islamic world.”

The Hezbollah leader emphasized that Itikaf, as a spiritual retreat, strengthens perseverance and moral resolve — qualities essential for building unity and resisting oppression. Citing Imam Khomeini, he said true servitude to God leads to purity, determination, and commitment to the authentic path of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his family.

Sheikh Qassem praised the Islamic Republic of Iran for its pivotal role in defending the oppressed and championing the Palestinian cause under the guidance of Imam Khamenei, noting that Tehran’s steadfastness has come at a high cost but has brought honor and strength to the Islamic world.

Highlighting over four decades of resistance, Sheikh Qassem said Hezbollah’s victories — including the liberation of southern Lebanon in 2000 and the defeat of Israeli aggression in the 33-Day War — were achieved through unity, perseverance, and the teachings of Imam Khomeini.

He concluded by reaffirming that the path of resistance and martyrdom continues to inspire new generations across the Muslim world, keeping alive the spirit of struggle until the full liberation of Palestine.

