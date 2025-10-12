Iran condemns Israeli drone strike on Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman strongly condemned the repeated military aggressions by the Zionist regime against Lebanon and its continued violations of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Esmail Baghaei denounced the latest drone attack carried out by the Israeli regime on Saturday in the village of al-Musaylih, which targeted machinery and equipment used for debris removal and reconstruction of residential areas damaged in previous assaults.

He described the ongoing breaches of the ceasefire agreement and Israel’s military encroachments as “a blatant violation of the UN Charter and international law,” criticizing the inaction of the United States and France as the purported guarantors of the ceasefire.

Baghaei called on the international community to take firm and effective measures to curb the Zionist regime’s lawlessness and acts of aggression against Lebanon and other countries in the region.

Al Mayadeen's correspondent in southern Lebanon reported early on Saturday morning that one individual was martyred and five others sustained injuries as a result of the latest wave of Israeli attacks targeting the area between Musaylih and al-Najariya.

The Israeli raids specifically targeted excavation equipment and bulldozers operating in the area. The bombardment led to disruption on the road linking the cities of Saida and Nabatieh.

The Israeli occupation continues to violate the ceasefire declaration through persistent shelling and targeted aggression against various Lebanese regions; its attack on building equipment comes as part of its efforts to hinder any reconstruction efforts in South Lebanon.

.....................

End/ 257