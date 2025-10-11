Sheikh Daamoush: Israeli occupation, attacks are most prominent threat to Lebanese people

AhlulBayt News Agency: Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sheikh Ali Daamoush stressed that “the most significant threat to citizens’ security today is the continuation of Zionist occupation, aggression, and the enemy’s violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty.”

In his Friday sermon at the Sayyeda Zaynab (peace be upon her) complex in Beirut’s southern suburbs, Sheikh Daamoush stated, “Some who engage in battles against the resistance under the pretext of imposing state authority or restoring state sovereignty ignore that the real threat to Lebanese sovereignty comes from America and ‘Israel’.”

His eminence added, “Those who focus on internal threats to sovereignty aim to cover up the actual threats from abroad.” Sheikh Daamush pointed out, “We live in a state with no real sovereignty, except perhaps over citizens who have no power. We are subject to external dictates in all areas, including economy, finance, politics, and security.”

He highlighted that “economically and financially, we do not address our crises according to our priorities or national interests but rather according to the International Monetary Fund’s dictates and conditions.”

Sheikh Daamoush also criticized the role of ambassadors and diplomats, saying, “Their movement and meetings with Lebanese officials do not stop, and they boast about their blatant interference in Lebanon’s affairs.”

He questioned, “Are decisions made under pressure free, responsible, and sovereign decisions? Does what is taken under pressure not lack legal legitimacy according to the law itself?”

Sheikh Daamoush affirmed that “the resistance has committed to the ceasefire agreement and implemented what is required of it, but the enemy has not committed and continues to violate Lebanon’s sovereignty.”

Sheikh Daamoush asked, “Is this not a violation of sovereignty and a breach of national sovereignty?”

