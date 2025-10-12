Israeli Drone Strike Kills Civilian in Southern Lebanon Amid Ceasefire Breach

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a fresh breach of the fragile ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, the Israeli military launched an airstrike targeting a vehicle in southern Nabatieh governorate, killing one person.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA), an Israeli drone fired a guided missile at the car in the Qalaouiyah area of Bint Jbeil district on Saturday afternoon, setting the vehicle on fire.

The victim was later identified as Ali Hussein Sultan, a resident of the village of as-Sawana.

This attack came after an earlier incident the same day, in which one person was killed and seven others wounded during a series of Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon.

NNA reported that ten Israeli airstrikes at dawn targeted six heavy machinery yards between the Msayleh and an-Najjariyah districts, destroying a building and multiple machines.

“The strikes also completely severed the Msayleh road due to extensive damage and resulted in the death of a civilian and injuries to others who were passing by,” the report stated.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center confirmed that the airstrikes killed a Syrian national and injured one Syrian and six Lebanese citizens, including two women.

In response, the Hezbollah resistance movement issued a statement condemning the Israeli aggression and denouncing the silence of Arab and international actors regarding Tel Aviv’s continued attacks.

Hezbollah urged the Lebanese government to adopt a resolute position, preserve national unity, take swift diplomatic measures, and file a formal complaint with the UN Security Council to halt the Zionist regime’s assaults.

The statement emphasized the need for national solidarity, a firm stance against current threats, broad diplomatic and political engagement, and active efforts in Arab and global forums to pressure Israel to cease its attacks.

