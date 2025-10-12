  1. Home
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Civilian in Southern Lebanon Amid Ceasefire Breach

12 October 2025 - 08:13
Source: Al-Jazeera
Israel violated the ceasefire with Lebanon by launching deadly airstrikes in the south, killing two civilians and injuring seven others. Hezbollah condemned the attacks and called for urgent diplomatic action.

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a fresh breach of the fragile ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, the Israeli military launched an airstrike targeting a vehicle in southern Nabatieh governorate, killing one person.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA), an Israeli drone fired a guided missile at the car in the Qalaouiyah area of Bint Jbeil district on Saturday afternoon, setting the vehicle on fire.

The victim was later identified as Ali Hussein Sultan, a resident of the village of as-Sawana.

This attack came after an earlier incident the same day, in which one person was killed and seven others wounded during a series of Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon.

NNA reported that ten Israeli airstrikes at dawn targeted six heavy machinery yards between the Msayleh and an-Najjariyah districts, destroying a building and multiple machines.

“The strikes also completely severed the Msayleh road due to extensive damage and resulted in the death of a civilian and injuries to others who were passing by,” the report stated.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center confirmed that the airstrikes killed a Syrian national and injured one Syrian and six Lebanese citizens, including two women.

In response, the Hezbollah resistance movement issued a statement condemning the Israeli aggression and denouncing the silence of Arab and international actors regarding Tel Aviv’s continued attacks.

Hezbollah urged the Lebanese government to adopt a resolute position, preserve national unity, take swift diplomatic measures, and file a formal complaint with the UN Security Council to halt the Zionist regime’s assaults.

The statement emphasized the need for national solidarity, a firm stance against current threats, broad diplomatic and political engagement, and active efforts in Arab and global forums to pressure Israel to cease its attacks.

