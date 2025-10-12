Israel Plans to Seize Over 7,000 Dunums in Ariha and Jordan Valley

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Applied Research Institute – Al-Quds (Jerusalem) (ARIJ) has reported that the Israeli occupation government plans to seize over 7,000 dunums of land in the Nabi Musa region, located in Ariha (Jericho) and the Jordan Valley.

In a report published on Saturday, ARIJ stated that the Israel Land Authority issued six new notices on September 10, declaring its intention to confiscate large areas of Palestinian land in Deir Hajla, az-Zour, and al-Jahier.

ARIJ emphasized that these actions represent a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. “The Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949 and the Hague Regulations prohibit an occupying power from seizing private property belonging to the occupied population or altering laws and regulations in occupied territories except to benefit the local population.”

The institute further noted that United Nations resolutions, particularly Security Council Resolution 242 (1967) and Resolution 2334 (2016), reaffirm the illegality of Israeli settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories and declare any Israeli attempts to change the status of these lands as null and void.

