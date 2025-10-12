  1. Home
Hamas Taken Control on Gaza Again, Redeploys 7,000 Fighters

12 October 2025 - 08:09
News ID: 1737548
Source: Abna24
Hamas has redeployed nearly 7,000 of its members across Gaza. According to local sources, the goal is to regain control over areas recently vacated by the Israeli military.

AhlulBayt News Agency: In addition, Hamas has appointed five new governors — all with military backgrounds. Some of them previously commanded brigades within Hamas’s armed wing.

Reports say the redeployment orders were issued via phone calls and text messages. The message stated that the objective is to “cleanse Gaza of criminals and collaborators with Israel.” Fighters were instructed to report within 24 hours.

According to reports from Gaza, Hamas’s armed units have already been deployed in several areas — some dressed in civilian clothing and others seen wearing Gaza police’s blue uniforms.

