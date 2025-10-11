SDPI Salutes Palestinian Resistance, Welcomes Ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: As a fragile ceasefire takes hold in Gaza, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has expressed strong support for Palestinian self-determination, calling the truce a step toward peace while demanding an end to Israeli occupation and accountability for alleged war crimes.

The statement reads as following:

As the world witnesses the first steps toward a ceasefire in Gaza, the Social Democratic Party of India extends its heartfelt gratitude to all those who played a role in achieving this breakthrough. We acknowledge the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, and Indonesia for their tireless efforts in restoring a glimmer of hope to a region devastated by war. This agreement, which includes hostage exchanges, partial troop withdrawals, and humanitarian aid access, marks an important beginning toward peace.

However, a just and lasting resolution requires far more. The establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital and based on the pre-1967 borders, remains the only credible path to ending decades of occupation and injustice. Israel must withdraw from all occupied Palestinian territories, including the West Bank, Gaza, and the Golan Heights, without delay.

This moment of progress owes much to the steadfast resistance of Hamas, whose determination has compelled the global community to confront the reality of Palestinian rights. We salute the courage and perseverance of the Palestinian people, who have endured immense suffering yet continue to stand firm against oppression. We also pay tribute to the countless compassionate individuals around the world who have taken to the streets, boycotted complicit institutions, and raised their voices for justice. Special acknowledgment is due to the brave activists of the Sumud Flotilla, who sailed toward Gaza with courage and compassion, defying blockades to deliver aid and embody the spirit of global solidarity.

Yet, accountability must not be ignored. Israel’s actions, which have resulted in the deaths of more than 50,000 Palestinians, constitute genocide under the UN Genocide Convention—defined by deliberate attacks on civilians, destruction of essential infrastructure, and the use of starvation as a weapon of war. Israel must be held accountable through international tribunals, sanctions, and reparations to ensure that such atrocities are never repeated.

The Social Democratic Party of India reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the cause of Palestinian self-determination. Let this ceasefire be the beginning of true peace, not merely a pause in injustice.

Mohammad Shafi

National Vice President

Social Democratic Party of India