Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Condemns Israel's Crimes in Gaza

JIH Vice President Professor Salim Engineer strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing violence in Gaza, including attacks on aid convoys, journalists, and peace activists. He said Israel has crossed all boundaries of humanity, law, and ethics by targeting unarmed aid ships. “For two years, Gaza has faced relentless bombing. Tens of thousands have been killed, millions displaced, and entire areas turned into ruins. This is not defense but the systematic destruction of a trapped population,” he said. Hospitals, schools, and refugee camps have been attacked, and even humanitarian aid convoys are unsafe, enabled by global silence and the complicity of powerful nations.

Engineer also criticized Israel’s attack on Hamas leaders in Doha as a violation of sovereign borders and diplomatic norms, calling it a double standard that undermines peace efforts.

JIH demanded an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, international sanctions on Israel, legal action against Israeli leaders in the International Criminal Court (ICC), and uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Engineer urged the Indian government to take a principled stand at the United Nations and make support for Palestine a core part of its foreign policy. “The Palestinian struggle is a test of humanity’s conscience. History will remember who stood for justice and who stayed silent during this genocide,” he said.