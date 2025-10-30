Jamaat Delegation Visits Violence Affected Bareilly, Flags Arbitrary Arrests and Demolition Drives

AhlulBayt News Agency: A high-level delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind visited the volatile Uttar Pradesh city of Bareilly to assess the situation following a spate of arbitrary arrests, demolition notices, and sealing of business establishments that have sparked outrage in the region. The organisation demanded that the authorities cancel all the FIRs immediately and release all those arrested without due process of law.

The delegation, led by Malik Motasim Khan, National Vice President of JIH, included I Karimullah, Nadeem Khan, Laeeq Ahmed, and Zameerul Hasan (President, JIH UP West), along with several lawyers and other officials. The team visited the affected localities, interacted with victim families, and documented the hardships faced by those whose children remain in detention.

According to the delegation, demolition and sealing notices were served without due legal process. In many cases, families produced valid ownership documents and digital evidence proving that the accused individuals were not even present during the violence which rocked the city recently. Despite this, they continue to face what the delegation described as “arbitrary police action and political vendetta.”

The team held consultations with local lawyers to review the ongoing cases and explore legal remedies to secure justice for the affected families. The delegation also sought meetings with the district magistrate and superintendent of police to convey its concerns, but officials reportedly did not respond positively.

“These arrests and demolitions represent a grave miscarriage of justice and a misuse of administrative power,” said Motasim Khan. He demanded the immediate withdrawal of politically motivated FIRs, the release of detainees held without credible evidence, and judicial accountability for the excesses committed by law enforcement. He urged the authorities to ensure impartial investigations and uphold the constitutional rights of all citizens.

Nadeem Khan, National Secretary of Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), stated that 27 families have received demolition or sealing notices, while 32 shops have already been sealed. “APCR is handling the legal cases of these shop owners, and we are hopeful that the courts will provide immediate relief and justice to the innocent,” he said.

Reaffirming its commitment to justice, constitutional values, and peaceful civic engagement, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind appealed to the public to remain united and steadfast. “We urge people to stay calm, stand firm, and continue their struggle for justice through all constitutional and democratic means,” the statement concluded.