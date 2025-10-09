Analysis / World’s Pariah: How’s Gaza War Isolated Tel Aviv?

AhlulBayt News Agency: The longest war for the Israelis is yet to end and the Israeli army is accused of the biggest genocide of its history over the past two years of Gaza war. It has taken lives of tens of thousands of Palestinians and has left such a big ruin over all aspects of life in Gaza that many in the world call it a full-scale genocide.The conflict has simultaneously deepened public animosity and negative sentiment toward Jews worldwide, making the anti-Semitism surging. This week's attack on a synagogue in Manchester, England, is the latest example of negative view of the Jews in the world due to the ongoing Israeli genocidal war in Gaza.

On the eve of the second anniversary of Hamas's Operation Al-Aqsa Storm on October 7, 2023, a day that marks Israel's most significant military defeat, Israeli forces are reporting a state of profound physical and mental exhaustion.

According to a recent New York Times report, the Israeli military has repeatedly called up at least 295,000 reservists, yet many, worn down by the conflict, are refusing to report for duty. Meanwhile, approximately 83,000 Israelis left the occupied territories in 2024, a 50 percent increase from the previous year. In just July and August alone, seven Israeli soldiers died by suicide.

A sense of military victory supremacy has evaporated within Israel, replaced by widespread disillusionment. "We have lost our way," former Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon told the New York Times.

As the war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza persist, reports indicate that Israel is facing growing isolation on the world stage. Backlash has spread from the political arena into economic, cultural, and sporting spheres. This report examines the multifaceted isolation of Israel as a direct consequence of the two-year war in Gaza.

Political isolation

Since the time Israelis launched ground invasion of Gaza, and then attacked Iran and Qatar, the international condemnation of Israeli regime has increased. An independent investigation of the UN eventually yielded results last week, asserting that Israel had committed genocide against the Palestinians. Before the UN, findings of other genocide experts and rights activists had confirmed genocide in Gaza.

The ICC's arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, issued last year, has severely restricted his foreign travel. This was evident two weeks ago when his flight to a UN meeting in New York was forced to take an indirect route, avoiding French and Spanish airspace to evade potential enforcement of the warrant.

His diplomatic isolation was further exposed at last month's UN General Assembly, where Netanyahu appeared momentarily stunned by the vast number of empty seats during his speech.

His visit to the US was met with significant public backlash. In Washington, American activists protesting Israeli war crimes and his UN address staged demonstrations, leading to several arrests. Simultaneously, thousands of protesters in New York demanded his arrest during the UNGA, and a large crowd gathered in Times Square to condemn Israel's actions in Gaza and protest his presence at the UN.

Adding to these diplomatic challenges, Slovenia recently banned Netanyahu from entering the country. Reuters reported that the Slovenian government declared Netanyahu, along with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, personae non gratae, citing obvious war crimes in Gaza.

Economic isolation

Last week, the European Union as the biggest trade partner of Israel, proposed a sanctions package against Tel Aviv that, should approved, can suspend part of a free trade agreement with Israel. Several Israeli countries had earlier approved targeted sanctions against some Israeli individuals, settlers, Israeli organizations, and even universities.

This wave of international backlash is hitting Israel on its economy from another aspect. Two months ago, Norway’s massive sovereign wealth fund—the largest in the world—announced it would cease its activities in Israel, citing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Furthermore, Israel's actions in Gaza have triggered partial or full arms embargoes from a growing list of nations, including France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Britain.

The pressure is so intense that Netanyahu publicly acknowledged the country's deepening isolation earlier this month. He warned that Tel Aviv faces a form of international estrangement that could "last for years." In response, he declared that Israel has "no choice but to stand on its own feet," vowing to rapidly expand the domestic arms industry and reshape the economy to reduce its dependence on foreign trade.

Cultural isolation

As the war in Gaza is stepped up, the Israelis are growing isolated in entertainment and culture. Major broadcasters in Ireland, the Netherlands, and Spain have declared they will boycott the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest if Israel is allowed to participate. Ireland's national network, RTE, stated that "given the horrific loss of life in Gaza, it would be inappropriate for Ireland to compete alongside Israel in an artistic event."

In a separate incident, a music festival in Ghent, Belgium, cancelled a concert by the Munich Philharmonic that was to be led by Israeli conductor Lahav Shani. The festival stated that Shani had failed to "provide sufficient clarity regarding his stance on the genocide in Gaza."

Simultaneously, in Hollywood, thousands of filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals have pledged to boycott Israeli film institutions that are "complicit in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people." Signatories of the pledge include high-profile figures such as Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield, and Hannah Waddingham, who recently concluded her Emmy Awards speech with the cry, "Free Palestine!"

Sports isolation

In sports, either, the Israelis have not survived a global campaign to boycott Israel. The final stage of a cycling tournament earlier this month was canceled after a large protest broke out demonstrating against the participation of Israeli athletes.

According to a Reuters report, organizers of a chess competition in Spain informed Israeli players they could not compete under the Israeli flag, leading the team to withdraw from the tournament earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Israeli media outlets report growing concerns that Israel could face suspension from European football. In August, UEFA, without specifically naming Israel, called on football participants to uphold human values after a banner reading "Stop killing children, Stop killing civilians" was displayed ahead of the Super Cup final. Israeli Minister of Culture and Sports Miki Zohar has admitted that he and other officials are working "feverishly behind the scenes" to prevent Israel's expulsion from UEFA.

Adding to the pressure, global football stars, including Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, have spoken out against the war in Gaza and called for solidarity with the Palestinian people. These reactions have left Israel profoundly isolated and vulnerable in the world of sports.

Pariah of the world

The challenges Israelis are facing for their presence in the world events show that two years after the war, Israel is struggling with a severe internal crisis and global isolation. Foreign Affairs reports in this regard that before Gaza war, Israel had broad diplomatic relations and was not as hated as it is today, but Netanyahu and his hawkish cabinet have sunken Tel Aviv in a home legitimacy crisis and global isolation waging war on Gaza.



