RTV Slovenia withdraws from Eurovision in protest against Israel’s participation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Slovenian national broadcaster, RTV Slovenia, has announced its decision not to participate in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The decision comes as a protest following the European Broadcasting Union’s (EBU) confirmation that the Israeli entity will remain on the list of participating nations.

In a written statement to the press, RTV confirmed its commitment to its position rejecting the participation of the Israeli occupation, citing its adherence to ethical standards.

The statement read: “We continue to uphold the values of peace, respect, and equality among nations, and we believe these principles must be adopted in all EBU projects.”

RTV clarified that Slovenia will not participate in the contest “as long as the Zionist entity remains on the list of participants.”

