Dutch Supreme Court orders review of weapons exports to Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Supreme Court of the Netherlands has ordered the Dutch government to reassess its weapons export policies to Israel, particularly the suspended license for F-35 fighter jet parts. The ruling, issued Friday, comes amid mounting concerns that Dutch-manufactured components may be contributing to violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza.

The court stopped short of enforcing a permanent ban, overturning a lower court’s decision from last year. However, it mandated that the government conduct its own risk assessment within six weeks to determine whether the exports could be used in ways that breach international law. Until that review is completed, the suspension on F-35 parts remains in place.

This decision places the Netherlands within a growing European trend of reevaluating arms exports to conflict zones. Countries such as Slovenia, Spain, and the United Kingdom have already imposed restrictions on arms sales to Israel, citing the rising civilian death toll in Gaza. The Dutch ruling underscores increasing judicial and public scrutiny over the ethical dimensions of defense trade and the need to align foreign policy with human rights obligations.

Human rights advocates have welcomed the move as a step toward accountability, while critics argue that governments must go beyond legal reviews and take decisive action to prevent complicity in global warfare.

