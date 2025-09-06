Protesters in Netherlands call for justice for Gaza, sanctions against Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Activists and solidarity activists demonstrated in front of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, and all the way to Notre Dame, the second-largest city in the Netherlands, to protest the ongoing massacres in the Gaza Strip and in support of ministers who resigned a few days ago due to The Hague’s failure to take decisive action to stop the war of extermination being waged by the Israeli occupation.

The demonstrators raised banners bearing pictures of the resigning Dutch ministers and expressed their support for the resignation of all members of the Dutch government from the New Social Contract party.

This came one day after the resignation of the foreign minister due to the failure to impose sanctions on the Israeli occupation for its ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

Some protesters wore doctors’ coats to praise the significant role played by medical personnel in the Gaza Strip, including rescue and relief operations, under the hail of violent shelling and deliberate targeting to which they are constantly subjected.

The protesters also urged Dutch government officials to intensify effective efforts to defend the Palestinian cause against the Israeli brutality against the people of Gaza, stressing the need to intensify efforts to uncover the truth about the atrocities, crimes, and violations being committed against defenseless civilians in Gaza.

