Ceasefire agreement is off Israel's agenda while country debates offensive in Gaza City

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Zionist government of Israel, headed by Benjamin Netanyahu, has made it clear that there is no will to stop the massacre against our people. Internal debates in Israel do not revolve around peace, but rather around the military strategy to prolong the occupation and devastation in Gaza.



Netanyahu will not accept any ceasefire agreement because his political future depends on keeping the war alive. The prime minister faces an increasingly divided society and corruption trials that threaten his hold on power. His bet, as so often in the history of Zionism, is to exploit Palestinian blood to cling to office and manipulate Israeli public opinion under the pretext of "national security."



While Palestinian families bury their children under the rubble of Gaza, Israel delays any negotiations and only proposes scenarios of more offensive action. Netanyahu's political calculations are cold and cynical: every day of bombing delays his fall, every tank that enters Gaza is used as a smokescreen for his internal crisis.



The UPAL reaffirms that there will be no peace as long as Israel continues to subordinate international law to the personal interests of a cornered leader. The international community must stop waiting for a gesture of good faith from the Israeli government: Netanyahu does not seek agreements; he seeks political survival at the expense of Palestinian suffering.



Today, more than ever, we reiterate our call to the Palestinian communities in the diaspora and the peoples of Latin America to redouble their active solidarity. The only way out is sustained international pressure and the unity of our people against a regime that thrives on war to perpetuate itself.



Source by Palestinian Union of Latin America (UPAL)

