Summit While Gaza Bleeds—Measures Needed, Not Just Words

AhlulBayt News Agency: Saudi Arabia has convened an extraordinary summit of Arab and Muslim countries to express support following the Israeli attack on a delegation in a Persian Gulf state. Defending the sovereignty of any nation under attack is just and necessary. But while a country's security is being discussed, the Gaza Strip continues to be subjected to a siege and bombing that has resulted in a humanitarian catastrophe of unimaginable proportions.



This is no time for ceremonies or lukewarm statements. The Arab and Muslim community must transform anger and pain into political and economic decisions capable of halting the massacre and halting the spread of violence. If the summit is to be more than just a photo opportunity, it must be translated into concrete, verifiable, and time-bound demands.



Immediate measures are needed: preventing the region's ports and airports from supplying arms to Israel; closing Arab skies to all transport supporting the aggression; implement real economic and diplomatic sanctions that have an impact; guarantee humanitarian corridors under international supervision to save lives; and, above all, strengthen the recognition and defense of Palestine in international forums.



These actions would not be symbolic: they would affect economic and strategic interests, and therefore require political courage. But history demands such courage. If leaders do not act now, the narrative of impotence and hypocrisy will be irreparable.



The meeting in Riyadh—or any capital where it is held—can be a historic opportunity if they decide to act decisively. Declarations of "concern" and calls for "dialogue" while Gaza's neighborhoods are reduced to rubble are not enough. Protecting a Gulf country from an attack is just; protecting Gaza is a supreme duty.



The Palestinian people resist, and the world watches. The summit must demonstrate that Arab and Muslim brotherhood is not a slogan, but action: cutting military supply chains, closing routes supporting aggression, and implementing effective sanctions until the violence ceases.



If leaders choose inaction, history will judge them. If they choose to act, they can reclaim their dignity and become the barrier that justice demands today.



Source by UPAL – Palestinian Union of Latin America

