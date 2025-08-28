UEFA: Silence is Complicity

Mohamed Salah's voice has broken the wall of indifference in Europe. The Egyptian striker, Liverpool's undisputed idol and a world leader, has demanded what thousands of fans have been demanding for years: Israel's expulsion from all European competitions. The reason is as painful as it is irrefutable: the murder of the young Palestinian footballer nicknamed "Palestinian Pelé," whose life and dreams were cut short by Israeli bombing.

UEFA can no longer hide behind technicalities. The same institution that banned Russia for the war in Ukraine remains silent in the face of a genocide broadcast live, where Palestinian children, journalists, doctors, and athletes fall victim day after day. This double standard damages the organization's credibility and exposes it to the world: selective justice according to political convenience.

Salah's gesture has awakened Europe. Fans who were previously silent now raise their voices in the stadiums; Palestinian flags wave as protest and hope. Football, which proclaims itself a territory of unity and brotherhood, cannot be complicit in the extermination of a people.

UEFA faces a historic decision: either it stands on the side of life, universal values, and human dignity, or it will be marked as an institution that chose indifference in the face of crime.

The murder of the "Palestinian Pelé" is more than a tragedy: it is a symbol. And around that symbol, a clear and just demand is rising today. Europe cannot continue rewarding Israel with sporting privileges while murdering Palestinian athletes.

The ball is in UEFA's court. Silence is endorsement. And at this moment, silence is complicity.

Source by Editorial of the Palestinian Union of Latin America - UPAL