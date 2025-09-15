Europe and its double standards regarding Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: "Hypocrisy knows no bounds when it comes to sanctioning Israel."



Europe announces with media fanfare its intention to partially suspend the agreement with Israel. Partially, as if genocide could be measured in percentages, as if the occupation could be accepted halfway, and as if Palestinian blood were worth less than that of other peoples.



Europe's cynicism is exposed: they apply total blockades to other countries, they promote devastating sanctions against nations that do not align with their interests, but with Israel the calculation is different. They fear upsetting Tel Aviv, they fear losing their trade relations, they fear confronting the United States. And in this cowardice, they turn justice into a spectacle.



A partial suspension is not justice, it is disguised complicity. Europe knows that every day in Gaza children die under bombs, that the West Bank lives under an apartheid regime, that Jerusalem is occupied house by house. And yet, they allow themselves to announce lukewarm measures that only seek to clean up their image in the public eye.



The Palestinian people don't need empty gestures or hypocritical diplomacy. They need concrete actions, real sanctions, and a total boycott of a regime that has made crime its state policy. As long as Europe continues to measure justice with double standards, its human rights rhetoric will be nothing more than hollow propaganda.



Source by Palestinian Union of Latin America - UPAL

