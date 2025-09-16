EU calls for immediate Gaza ceasefire, end to West Bank settlements

AhlulBayt News Agency: European Council President Antonio Costa said, on Monday, that an immediate ceasefire must be reached in Gaza, the construction of illegal settlements in the West Bank must end, and the necessary conditions must be created for the success of the two-state solution.

This came during a press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the Greek capital, Athens.

Costa stressed that events in the Middle East “pose challenges to Europe’s peace, stability, and ability to confront waves of migration.”

“Therefore, it must pay close attention to the region. We must demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, an end to the construction of illegal settlements in the West Bank, and the creation of the necessary conditions for the success of the two-state solution,” he added.

For his part, Mitsotakis indicated that he discussed developments in the Middle East with Costa during their meeting.

He also said “We support efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in accordance with the proposal put forward by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, but we are deeply concerned after the violation of Qatar’s territorial sovereignty.”

He stressed the need to avoid any measures that would escalate tensions in Gaza.

