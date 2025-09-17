Iran’s UN envoy condemns Israeli aggression against Qatar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali Bahraini, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, strongly denounced the Israeli regime’s recent military assault on Qatar, warning that unchecked aggression and expansionism could spread like a “cancerous tumor,” endangering the stability of the entire region.

According to IRNA, speaking at an emergency session of the UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday, Bahraini declared, “This act of aggression is more than a violation—it is a stark signal. It reflects the behavior of a regime with a long-standing record of systematic genocide and repeated attacks. It also serves as a grave warning to the international community. Our collective failure to uphold legal and moral standards has empowered a destructive force that threatens global peace and order.”

He continued, “This apartheid regime disregards international law, rejects the norms of civilized nations, and has no interest in dialogue, peace, or regional stability. The temporary halt in violence and genocidal operations by Israel only came after the intervention of Iran’s armed forces. Without a firm and unified response from the global community, Israel’s aggression will persist and metastasize, posing a threat to every nation in the region. We must act decisively to safeguard our people and humanity.”

Bahraini reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering support for Qatar, stating, “We stand in full solidarity with the Qatari people and government, and we endorse all efforts and initiatives aimed at holding Israel accountable for its actions.”

The emergency session was convened at the UN headquarters in Geneva at the request of Qatar and a coalition of Islamic nations, following the Israeli regime’s attack on Qatari territory on September 9.

.....................

End/ 257