Israel has attacked six countries since October 7: UN special rapporteur

AhlulBayt News Agency: Reem Alsalem, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, has sharply criticized the Israeli regime for launching military operations not only in Palestine but also in six other countries since October 7, 2023.

Speaking at a UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva on Monday, Alsalem addressed the humanitarian consequences of Israel’s 12-day war with Iran in June 2025. She revealed that, beyond the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Israeli forces have carried out attacks in six additional countries—including Tunisia. One such incident involved Israeli drone strikes targeting the Sumud aid flotilla en route to Gaza.

According to IRNA, Alsalem emphasized that in four of these cases, women and children bore the brunt of the violence, suffering disproportionately high casualties. She expressed grave concern over the Israeli war ministry’s statements in June 2025, which appeared to signal deliberate punitive actions against civilians. The ministry had reportedly warned that residents of Tehran would “pay the price.”

The Special Rapporteur presented verified data showing that hundreds of women and girls were killed or injured in Lebanon and Iran as a result of these attacks. She highlighted a particularly tragic event on June 15, 2025, when pregnant women were among those killed during a strike on Tajrish Square in Tehran.

On June 13, Israeli forces launched a large-scale assault on Iran, targeting civilian infrastructure, military installations, and nuclear facilities. The devastating campaign claimed the lives of over 1,000 Iranians during the 12-day conflict, which Alsalem stated was supported by the United States.

