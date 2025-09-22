New international flotilla to set sail for Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: A new international flotilla is set to sail toward the Gaza Strip in a renewed effort to challenge the Israeli blockade, according to media reports on Sunday.

Al Mayadeen reported that the Freedom Flotilla Coalition has announced the flotilla will depart from Italy on September 24, heading to Gaza. Most of the ships from the Global Sumud Flotilla have already left a port in Sicily and begun their journey toward the besieged region.

according to IRNA, before reaching Gaza, the vessels are expected to make a stop along the Greek coast, where all ships will regroup before continuing their voyage.

Earlier, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas called for mass demonstrations outside Israeli, US, and allied countries’ embassies, urging international support for the flotilla and stressing the need to ensure its safe passage despite threats from Tel Aviv.

In parallel, the foreign ministers of Turkey, Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Ireland, Libya, Malaysia, Maldives, Mexico, Pakistan, Qatar, Oman, Slovenia, South Africa, and Spain issued a joint statement expressing concern for the safety of the international convoy seeking to break the Gaza blockade.

