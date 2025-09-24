Brazilian President Bblasts Israel, allies over Gaza massacres

AhlulBayt News Agency: Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has delivered a forceful denunciation of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, telling world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly that “nothing, absolutely nothing justifies the ongoing genocide in Gaza.”

Addressing the Assembly’s opening session on Tuesday, Lula said the devastation in Gaza was made possible not only by Israel but also by international actors who supported its military campaign.

“Massacres would not have happened in Gaza without the complicity of those who aided and abetted genocide,” he told delegates.

His remarks came as the General Assembly convened for its 80th session in New York, with the war in Gaza emerging as a central theme in speeches from global leaders.

....................

End/ 257