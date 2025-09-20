Brazil files ICJ intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Brazil has officially submitted a declaration of intervention to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in support of South Africa’s case against Israel over its ongoing war in Gaza, which began in October 2023.

On Friday, the ICJ confirmed that Brazil filed the declaration on September 17, invoking Article 63 of the court’s Statute.

According to Article 63, any member state of a convention under legal scrutiny has the right to intervene in a case if the interpretation of that convention is in question.

Brazil stated that its intervention was based on its status as a party to the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

The country explained that the war in Gaza had violated multiple provisions of the Genocide Convention.

Brazil’s move was first reported by Folha de S. Paulo and later confirmed by Reuters on July 23.

South Africa initiated the case in the same year Israel launched its full-scale military campaign on Gaza, accusing the regime of breaching the Genocide Convention.

In October, South Africa submitted a comprehensive dossier to the ICJ detailing evidence of genocidal acts committed during the war.

/129