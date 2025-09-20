Israeli bombardment kills 25 in Gaza City, triggers mass displacement

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli tanks and fighter jets have escalated their attacks on Gaza City, killing 25 people and forcing a mass exodus of Palestinian civilians from the region’s largest urban center. Meanwhile, four Israeli troops were killed in a bombing incident.

Medical sources reported that the death toll since Thursday morning has reached at least 25 Palestinians across Gaza.

Of those, 19 were killed in Gaza City alone, where Israeli forces intensified their bombardment with tanks and aircraft targeting densely populated areas.

Displaced civilians were seen fleeing southward—on foot, in cars, and on donkey carts—carrying their belongings as thick smoke engulfed the city skyline.

Residents told Reuters that Israeli tanks had entered strategic areas considered gateways to the city center.

“There is artillery fire, airstrikes, quadcopter and drone gunfire. The bombing never stops,” said Aya Ahmed, who is sheltering with 13 family members in Gaza City.

On Wednesday, Gaza’s civil defense agency reported that more than 60 people were killed by Israeli attacks.

According to a military statement, an officer and three soldiers were killed on Thursday when a roadside bomb exploded in Rafah.

The Israeli military said the fallen troops belonged to the Dekel Battalion, and three other cadets—posthumously promoted to lieutenant—were injured in the blast.

In August, Israel’s war cabinet approved a plan to occupy Gaza City and strengthen its control over the besieged territory.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously declared that Israel intends to “take control” of the entire Palestinian region.

Gaza’s health ministry reported that four more Palestinians, including a child, died of starvation on Thursday, bringing the total to 435 starvation-related deaths since the war began—147 of them children.

Internet and phone services have been cut off throughout Gaza since Wednesday after Israeli forces targeted key infrastructure and communication routes.

/129