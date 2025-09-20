Yemen launches missile and drone strikes on Israeli targets

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) have launched three military operations targeting sensitive Israeli sites in response to recent Israeli strikes on Yemen and in solidarity with Palestinians enduring nearly two years of war.

On Thursday, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni military, announced a precision strike on a sensitive military site in occupied Yaffa (Tel Aviv) using a hypersonic ballistic missile named “Palestine 2.”

He stated that the operation achieved its intended goal, causing mass panic among settlers and prompting the closure of airspace over the occupied territories.

YAF also carried out drone strikes on multiple targets in Umm Rashrash (Eilat), deploying three drones in the operation.

Another drone targeted a sensitive site in Beer al-Sabe (Be’er Sheva), according to the statement.

Saree emphasized that Umm Rashrash will remain a primary focus of Yemen’s retaliatory actions.

He said the developments show that the Israeli regime poses a regional threat, impacting multiple nations and peoples beyond Occupied Palestine, and called for collective responsibility.

The statement reaffirmed Yemen’s commitment to continue its operations until Israel ends its aggression on Gaza and lifts the blockade.

These strikes followed Israeli air raids on Tuesday that hit the Yemeni port city of Hudaydah. In late August, an Israeli attack killed Ahmed al-Rahawi, prime minister of the Houthi-led government in Sanaa.

Thursday’s operation came just four days after Israeli airstrikes on Sanaa and al-Jawf province killed more than 40 people.

/129