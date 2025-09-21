Ansarullah warns Israel of hellish retaliation over threats to al-Houthi

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior figure in Ansarullah’s political bureau has warned that any misstep by Israel would trigger a devastating response from Yemen’s Armed Forces.

On Saturday, Hizam al-Assad emphasized Yemen’s military strength, saying the country is unfazed by Israeli minister Israel Katz’s threats to assassinate Ansarullah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi and raise the Israeli flag over Sana’a.

Assad revealed that Yemen has deployed new domestically developed military equipment.

He cautioned Israel that any reckless move would unleash “the gates of hell” upon the Zionist regime.

Assad added that Katz’s threats reflect Israel’s growing desperation in the face of Yemen’s continued operations against the occupation.

He mocked Katz’s claim about reaching Sana’a, saying the city is farther from him than the sun and unreachable.

On Friday, Katz posted on X, threatening al-Houthi with death and claiming he would join other members of the “Axis of Evil” in hell.

Katz referenced the August 28 Israeli airstrike that killed Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Ghalib al-Rahawi and several ministers in Sana’a.

He also claimed the Ansarullah flag would be replaced by Israel’s blue-and-white flag.

Amid the escalating war in Gaza since October 2023, Yemen imposed a maritime blockade to prevent arms shipments to Israel and called for global action on Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.

Yemeni forces also launched missile and drone attacks on Israeli-occupied areas to show solidarity with Palestinians.

Yemen’s military has vowed to continue its operations until Israel halts its ground and air assaults on Gaza.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, Israel has killed at least 65,208 Palestinians—mostly women and children—since October 2023.



