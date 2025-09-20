Rights groups condemn Israeli massacre of Yemeni journalists

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor strongly condemned the Israeli occupation army’s recent targeting of a media center in the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, on 10 September, which resulted in the killing and injury of several journalists and media personnel, in a grave violation of international law.

In a statement issued Friday, the Euro-Med said that Israeli airstrikes had targeted the offices of the newspapers 26 September and Al-Yemen, both housed within a media center located in the densely populated Al-Tahrir district adjacent to Sana’a’s UNESCO-listed Old City.

The attack was part of a broader Israeli campaign involving heavy bombardment across Sana’a and Al-Jawf, resulting in the deaths of dozens of civilians and injuries to many others.

According to the local newspaper 26 September, 31 journalists were killed and 22 others injured in the bombing of its office. The Yemeni Journalists Syndicate also confirmed fatalities and injuries among media professionals during the Israeli assault.

The Euro-Med asserted that the attack reflects a systematic Israeli policy aimed at silencing the press and suppressing the flow of information through repeated crimes against journalists and media institutions throughout the region.



