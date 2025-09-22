Yemen leader blames US, UK, and Israel for war on Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of the Yemeni revolution, stated that the war on Yemen was not solely a Saudi-Emirati initiative but rather a broader project orchestrated by Washington, Tel Aviv, and London, executed through regional proxies to deflect responsibility.

In a televised address marking the 11th anniversary of the September 21 Revolution, Sayyed al-Houthi said the Saudi regime led the coalition under direct U.S. supervision, with British involvement and Israeli provocation. He described the eight-year war and blockade as bearing the clear imprint of “the three arms of Zionism: America, Britain, and Israel.”

He further accused Saudi Arabia of occupying vast areas of Yemen and exploiting its national resources under the guidance of these foreign powers.

Al-Houthi emphasized that the economic war is deliberately harming the Yemeni population, even in regions under Saudi control, causing widespread suffering.

Despite the blockade and dire conditions, he said the Yemeni people remain committed to their revolutionary stance, resisting the American-Israeli agenda and standing firm in support of Palestine.

He declared that collaborators with the enemy are now more exposed than ever, and vowed that the revolutionary path will continue until Yemen achieves full sovereignty.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik reaffirmed that the revolution aims to reform state institutions and revive the economy, despite external pressures from the U.S., Israel, and their allies.

He pointed to decades of looting, revealing that over $500 billion in oil wealth was lost without building a sustainable economy for the people.

He added that former rulers prioritized personal enrichment, citing a UN Security Council report that one individual controlled over $60 billion in assets.

He concluded by stating that Yemen is in direct confrontation with the U.S., Israel, and their agents, under intense pressure and economic warfare.



/129