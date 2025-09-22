Ansarallah Leader: US, Israel fueling sectarian strife to weaken Yemen’s support for Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The leader of Yemen’s Ansarallah movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, said that United States, Israel and their regional allies of fueling religious divisions and inciting sectarian tensions in an effort to destabilize the Arab country.

“All actions by the agents of America and the Zionist regime, along with their media campaigns, are aimed at stirring prejudice, hatred, and strife under religious banners,” Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said on Sunday.

He said such groups had “no real plans to serve the country” and their efforts were instead “driven by hostility and hatred,” pushing Yemen toward internal crises.

Al-Houthi added that these efforts were being supported financially by some Persian Gulf states and were “deeply deviating from Islamic values.”

The Ansarallah leader argued that Washington and Tel Aviv had realized that another direct assault on Yemen would not be easy, warning that such action would bring “heavy costs” for them. He added that US, Israeli, and allied forces had already “faced defeat” in their attempts to subdue the Yemeni people.

Al-Houthi said the ultimate goal of the United States, Israel and their regional partners was to weaken Yemen’s role in supporting Palestinians in the face of the ongoing genocide in Gaza, and thereby bolstering Israel’s security.

...................

End/ 257