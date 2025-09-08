Ansarullah vows continued retaliation after Israeli strike kills Yemeni PM

AhlulBayt News Agency: A high-ranking member of the political bureau of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement says his country’s retaliatory operations against strategic sites deep inside the Israeli-occupied territories and Israeli-affiliated assets in the Red Sea will continue unabated.

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti said on Sunday night that the strikes will be carried out relentlessly to take revenge for the Israeli aerial assault that killed Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahawi and several other ministers in Sana’a on August 28.

“Our operations will not cease until the set goals are attained. The Zionist enemy should know that the blood of our martyred leaders and ministers will not be wasted away,” Bukhaiti said.

The Ansarullah said in a statement on August 30 that Rahawi, who served as the prime minister of the Government of Change and Construction, was targeted along with other members of the cabinet during a workshop.

“We shall take vengeance, and we shall forge from the depths of wounds a victory,” Mahdi al-Mashat, the chairman of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, said in a video message at the time.

Bukhaiti’s remarks came shortly after a Yemeni unmanned aerial vehicle breached the airspace over the Israeli-occupied territories, penetrated Israeli air defenses, and struck its target at Ramon Airport near the southern city of Eilat.

Footage circulated on social media platforms showed the explosion of the Yemeni aircraft and smoke rising from the site in the aftermath.

Israeli media outlets later confirmed the Yemeni drone strike, which was the fourth of its kind in the day, hit a passenger terminal at Ramon Airport, injuring two settlers.

The three earlier drones launched from Yemen were allegedly intercepted.

In light of the worsening genocidal war in Gaza that started in October 2023, Yemeni forces executed a strategic maritime blockade intended to obstruct the delivery of military resources to Israel while urging the global community to address the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Concurrently, they conducted multiple missile and drone attacks on key targets located in the Israeli-occupied regions, demonstrating their support for the Palestinians in Gaza.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have stated unequivocally that they will continue their operations until Israel puts an end to its ground and aerial assaults in Gaza.

The catastrophic conflict in Gaza has led to the loss of at least 64,455 Palestinian lives to date, with a significant portion being women and children.

