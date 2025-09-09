Yemeni drone penetrates Israeli airspace, triggers widespread panic, military alert

AhlulBayt News Agency: A drone from Yemen caused widespread confusion and chaos in “Israel” on Monday evening after it penetrated Israeli airspace and disappeared from tracking screens, prompting a massive military and security alert.

Hebrew media reported that air raid sirens blared in settlements near Bethlehem, the Hebron desert, and as far as the Dead Sea. The newspaper “Israel Hayom” announced the closure of Ben Gurion Airport’s airspace as a precautionary measure.

According to the Israeli occupation army radio, combat helicopters joined the search for the drone. The Israeli army confirmed that “the incident is still ongoing,” as defense systems failed to locate the drone, which flew in Israeli airspace for more than 25 minutes before vanishing.

This new incident, coming just minutes after Sanaa forces announced they had targeted Ramon and Lod airports along with a sensitive site in Dimona, once again exposed the fragility of Israeli air defenses. It also raised a wave of questions in Hebrew media about Israel’s ability to counter air attacks from Yemen.

